Sign up for Easter food box distribution at Lima Salvation Army

Easter is only a few weeks away, and one local organization is planning to help families prepare their celebratory meals.
With many children learning from home, or having time off around Easter Sunday, the Lima Salvation Army saw the need to feed was greater. So, they decided to host a special holiday food distribution. The number of Easter food boxes is limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested are required to pre-register by calling their office at 419-224-9055 ext. 212. The event is in partnership with Ruler Foods, Nickels Bakery, and the West Ohio Food Bank. Major Deborah Stacy with the charity says the boxes shaping up to be great.
“We’re trying to take some of the weight off of their shoulders, give them a little more relief. We know some are waiting on this package to come through from the government," Stacy explains. "So, it’s an opportunity for us to try to take some of the burden off of their shoulders and provide an Easter box that will help not only with their Easter meal but hopefully a couple more days as well.”
The distribution will be on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st from 10 AM to 2 PM at 614 E. Market Street, Lima, OH 45802. Again, pre-registration is required by calling their office 419-224-9055 extension 212. Major Stacy says to leave a message if no one answers, and you will receive a call back to schedule a pickup time. Stay updated with all Lima Salvation Army events on their Facebook page.