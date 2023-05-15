Sign-ups are happening now for this year's Kewpee Triathlon and Duathlon at Ottawa Metro Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are looking for a challenge this summer, the Lima YMCA has an event that could test you.
The annual Kewpee Triathlon and Duathlon will be held at 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The event includes a 500-yard swim, a 5K run, and a 15-mile bike ride. The triathlon has been going on for nearly 40 years. If you don't think you can do all three events, you can compete in just running and biking or you can get a team together to handle each of the events.
"It's a Triathlon/Duathlon at the Ottawa Metro Park. You can participate as an individual or as a team. It will be just a great event that Kewpee, Fat Jacks, and many others sponsors and help make it a great event," says Michelle Webken, Lima YMCA.
The cost is $60 for individuals, and $75 for a team if you register before July 5th. The price jumps up to $80 and $85 dollars between July 5th and July 16th. For more information about the event log on to https://limaymca.net/.