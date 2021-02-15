Light snow is impacting the area this Monday morning, ahead of our significant storm that arrives later this afternoon through tonight. Below is a breakdown of what to expect.
TIMING: Wave of light snow showers this morning through early afternoon. Main storm begins to spread in steady snow by 3pm and onwards. The 5pm to 1am time-frame will feature 1-2" per hour rates of snow. Snow will finally start to gradually wind down during the early morning hours Tuesday.
AMOUNTS: Widespread 8-12". We cannot rule out isolated locations of 12"+
IMPACTS: Travel will become extremely dangerous this evening and overnight. The winds will gust up to 30 mph, leading to "near" blizzard conditions and zero visibility. The snow will be blowing around and drifting as it will be a dry, powdery snow.
Here is a loop of the forecast radar from 3pm this afternoon through 4am tonight:
Latest snowfall map:
The 7-day forecast shows another snow system that we need to keep a close eye on for Thursday. If you are ready for changes, it appears a big pattern change to milder weather develops next week.