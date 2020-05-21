Signs of Hope to give encouragement during stressful times

We are experiencing an uncertain time in our country and in our lives. Many times, coping with all the changes can be difficult and mental health professionals want to help.
You may have seen signs saying “Choose Hope” popping up in lawns. They are part of an effort to encourage people and to raise funds to help those that need services. Coleman Professional Services want to make sure that their clients and anyone else who may be struggling mentally to seek help and choose hope.
Adah Ellerbrock of Coleman Professional Services explains, “So when someone places one of these signs in front of their yards, it’s letting people know HOPE lives here. Giving them that positive outlook. It’s hard when you go onto social media, when you see some of the news, you're faced with a lot of doom and gloom. So, we wanted to help spread a message of choosing hope.”
The signs can be purchased online at colemanservice.org/signsofhope for a $20 donation. Those will be delivered and placed in your yard.