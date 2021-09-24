Silent watch held at Allen County Courthouse raises awareness on veteran suicides

Veterans and volunteers came together in order to spread awareness of veteran suicides.
Held in front of the Allen County Courthouse, volunteers stood together in silence next to a flag-draped coffin hoping to deliver a message on the struggles that veterans go through each day, and to spread awareness on the fact that every month a total of 22 veterans commit suicide.
In front of the coffin, twenty two pairs of military boots to signify the amount of veterans that commit suicide every month.
Pairs of volunteers and veterans switched out every fifteen minutes in order to stand in silence.
Organizers for the silent watch hopes that those driving by the courthouse receive a message to honor their veterans and to help them whenever possible.
The silent watch ended with a flag folding ceremony as well as a playing of taps.