ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - AEP crews are working to restore power and fix power lines and poles that were downed by a single-vehicle crash just south of Gomer.
The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 19-year-old Neamia Bennett of Gomer failed to negotiate a curve on Gomer Road. His pickup truck went off the side of the road, struck two utility poles, a traffic sign, and then another utility pole. Two of the poles were knocked down and there were also power lines blocking the road. Officials say Bennett left the scene but was found a short time later at his home.
Troopers report he was wearing a seatbelt and that excessive speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. AEP crews continue to work to restore power. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Sugar Creek Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash after a pickup truck struck several utility poles.
On February 17, 2023, at approximately 1:34 A.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Gomer Rd. south of the Village of Gomer. Neamia J. Bennett, age 19, of Gomer, was operating a 1998 GMC Sonoma pickup truck southbound on Gomer Rd. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection of Bussert Rd. The truck went off the left side of the roadway and struck two utility poles, a traffic sign and then another utility pole. Two of the utility poles were knocked down and power lines were blocking the roadway. Mr. Bennett initially left the scene, but was located at his home a short time later.
American Township Fire and EMS responded to the scene and provided medical assistance to Mr. Bennett for non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Bennett did not wish to be transported to the hospital. Mr. Bennett was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed and alcohol are both suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting troopers on scene were deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, American Electric Power Company, American Township Fire and EMS and Miller’s Performance Towing Service. Gomer Road was closed between Bussert Rd. and State Road after the crash occurred, and will be closed for several hours while crews work to repair power lines and utility poles. There was a report of a temporary power outage due to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and always wear a seatbelt.