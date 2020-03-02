Site Selection Magazine names Lima in top ten for economic development

Monday, Site Selection Magazine released its 2019 Governors Cup list and some local cities made the cut.

Site Selection Magazine names Lima in top ten for economic development

The state of Ohio took the number one spot in state economic and business attraction rankings for bringing more new corporate facility projects per capita than any other state in the nation. Lima places sixth in the Tier 3 Metros area, which is for areas with fewer than two-hundred thousand residents. Lima Mayor David Berger has seen economic growth and the number of quality jobs available here in Lima.

Site Selection Magazine names Lima in top ten for economic development

Lima Mayor David Berger said, “The industrial base that we have here has continued to grow. At any given time, we are seeing anywhere from 1,200 to 1,700 good-paying jobs with benefits. We want our community to really be proud of what has been occurring here.”

Site Selection Magazine names Lima in top ten for economic development

Findlay placed in the number one spot for micropolitan areas, which is for areas with 10,000 to 50,000 people.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.