Site Selection Magazine names Lima in top ten for economic development

Monday, Site Selection Magazine released its 2019 Governors Cup list and some local cities made the cut.
The state of Ohio took the number one spot in state economic and business attraction rankings for bringing more new corporate facility projects per capita than any other state in the nation. Lima places sixth in the Tier 3 Metros area, which is for areas with fewer than two-hundred thousand residents. Lima Mayor David Berger has seen economic growth and the number of quality jobs available here in Lima.
Lima Mayor David Berger said, “The industrial base that we have here has continued to grow. At any given time, we are seeing anywhere from 1,200 to 1,700 good-paying jobs with benefits. We want our community to really be proud of what has been occurring here.”
Findlay placed in the number one spot for micropolitan areas, which is for areas with 10,000 to 50,000 people.