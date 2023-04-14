Site Selection Magazine ranks Celina as number 22 micropolitan community in the country

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Celina is getting rave reviews from the State of Ohio and a national magazine.
The City of Celina was named the number 22 micropolitan community in 2022 by Site Selection Magazine. The Ohio Department of Development Director met with Celina and Mercer County officials to discuss the area's economic development. Director Mihalik also congratulated the city on its success with a commendation from Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.
"We're really excited about that. There's a number of factors that go into that, how we're developing, how we're reinvesting in the state, and so we have a lot of gratitude to Governor DeWine and the policies of what he's made. Our people in this county and community have been phenomenal in making us obtain this goal," stated Mayor Jeffrey Hazel, City of Celina.
"It takes a lot to pull off economic development projects. There are many hours that go into making sure that you have a community that's conducive to investment. And so look, what's happening here in Celina is outstanding. You've got a place that's not only great for the private sector but a place that people want to call home," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.
Celina still has plenty of projects going on right now. These include an addition to the Celina Tent Company and the construction of a new upscale apartment complex.