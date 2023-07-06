Site Selection Magazine recognizes Hancock County for expansion projects and business facility locations

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Hancock County has been recognized as the best county in the United States when it comes to business facility location and expansion projects per capita.
The award comes from Site Selection Magazine which assesses economic development efforts of states, metros, and micropolitan areas. Through their survey, they identified Hancock County as the number one county in the United States when it comes to investments when looking at data gathered during the first quarter of 2023.
"We are very proud of all the businesses that contributed to this because it is their relationship, not only with county and city government but with each other. They help each other and help each other grow. This type of award comes from years of building relationships through the chamber and through the economic development office," said Timothy Bechtol, Hancock County Commissioner.
Earlier this year, Findlay was ranked as the top micropolitan community in the United States.