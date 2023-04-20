Six-time stroke survivor and author holds book signing at hospital that saved his life

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health St. Rita's celebrates becoming a comprehensive stroke center by hosting a book signing for one of its most resilient patients.
Just a few weeks ago, the hospital achieved its longtime goal of becoming one of the most advanced stroke care centers in the state. Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the united states, so, when it comes to strokes, time is critical. Proximity to a hospital can be the difference between walking and never walking again and nobody understands how crucial having access to the highest quality of care can be, better than Author Darrell Lee Craft, whose book, "The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor" details his time spent at Mercy Health St. Rita's during his multiple strokes.
"After my fourth stroke, I was given disability, and they told me that they had converted my pension fund into disability. So, if something happened to me the payments would stop and then my wife would be eligible for the remainder of the pension fund but that wouldn't have been enough to last her for the rest of her life, and I just prayed about it and given by God to write a book," stated Darrell Lee Craft, author and stroke survivor.
That book has paid off, and besides his wife, no group of people could be prouder than Mercy Health-St. Rita's staff.
"It's a miracle and it's very, very rewarding to see a patient that you have interacted with while he was in his sickest moments to recover this much and to be able to engage in the community in a very beneficial way and try to help others as well," commented Dr. Islam Tafish, intervention neurologist.
Craft's book is available now on www.amazon.com.