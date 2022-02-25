An icy mess to start off our Friday from freezing drizzle and sleet overnight. The main roads are in decent shape, but secondary roads remain quite icy. Be careful when you head out and allow extra time to get there safely. The good news? The messy system has departed as no additional ice/snow accumulation is expected. Expect a cloudy day with steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
A quiet and cold night ahead as lows dip into the teens. Sunshine and a warming trend for the weekend. Highs will crack above freezing by Saturday afternoon, and could crack 40° in spots Sunday.
A much needed dry stretch looks to last through the entire work week next week! Monday morning starts off with a brief cold shot bringing temperatures in the teens, but a nice rebound to the upper 30s by the afternoon. A warmer wind flow should send highs well into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Signs point to another brief dip in temperatures on Thursday before milder air arrives next weekend.
The 8-14 day outlook shows the return of active weather with above normal precipitation expected.
