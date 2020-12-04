Temperatures are not as cold as recent mornings, and today should be the warmest day of the week. Highs area-wide should surpass the 40° mark, and overall, we should see plenty of sunshine. Expect southwest winds sustained between 10-20 mph, making it feel more like the 30s.
Colder temperatures return this weekend as highs stay in the 30s. We should see some sunshine mixed with clouds Saturday, with clouds winning the battle on Sunday. Other than a flurry or two Sunday, it will be a very quiet weekend. Winds also appear light, less than 10 mph both days.
We find the main storm track staying well south and east of our area over the next week, meaning a very quiet weather pattern. A cold weather pattern will kick off the week, but it turns sharply milder for the second half of next week. Given the trends, we could flirt with 50° next Thursday and Friday!
I wanted to briefly discuss the trends in the forecast for the second half of December. There has been stronger support for a largely above normal temperature pattern to hold for late December. Part of what appears to be driving this is the model prediction of a strong positive EPO (East Pacific Oscillation). The positive phase indicates a trough of cold air over Alaska, and a strong Pacific jet stream pumping into the lower 48. This generally brings milder air and limits potential to see any sustainable cold. This infographic below explains the set-up well (courtesy of daculaweather.com).
After the spell of above normal temperatures late next week, I think we could see a few days of more "normal" temperatures mid-month, and we certainly couldn't rule out a couple snow threats. However, longer-range data suggests the above normal temperatures expand over a large part of the lower 48 as we head towards Christmas. Check out the CFS long-range temperature forecast from normal during the December 17-24 period. You CAN still get snow in a warmer than average pattern, but it certainly will be more difficult. Even if we get snow, it would not stick around long with this type of pattern.