'Smart drugs' give hope to some pancreatic cancer patients

(OSU COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER) - Scientific tools now allows doctors to explore thousands of genes in the human body, identify their functions and pinpoint where mutations exist. Barb Consiglio tells us how they're being used.
When his pancreatic cancer stopped responding to treatment, Doug Hull was losing hope.
"Surgery is not an option and radiation is not an option. So there's like nothing left," said Doug Hull, pancreatic cancer survivor.
Genetic testing revealed Doug had a specific mutation being studied at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. So in a Hail Mary effort, Doug flew from Florida to Ohio to meet with the research team.
They came in the room, and said, we think we can help you," said Hull.
"There may be hundreds of genes that are mutated or have mutations in someone's cancer, but we don't necessarily know that they're all important. Which ones are important? That's the needle in a haystack," explained Sameek Roychowdhury, MD, PhD, Richard J. Solove Research Institute.
A mutation found in a protein that normally helps healthy cells grow and survive is believed to be one of importance, allowing cancer cells to invade quickly and aggressively.
"We're starting to connect genetic changes in cancer with how patients do and connecting it to therapy," said Dr. Roychowdhury.
So here, they're conducting what's called a basket trial, which targets genetic mutations rather than any certain type of cancer.
"It's a basket of different cancers, certain types of genetic changes, and we can offer them a novel therapy to treat that genetic change," explained Dr. Roychowdhury.
Three years later, Doug's feeling great. He's one of the first to participate in this type of clinical research from his home, hundreds of miles from the doctor treating him.
"We've learned that telemedicine can be a path forward for enabling access to novel drugs for patients," said Dr. Roychowdhury.
"The miracle that happened with me, is now going to happen to hundreds and probably thousands of people," said Hull.