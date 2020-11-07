"Smile Lines Project" in Wapak raises awareness on veteran suicide

The newest installment at Riverside Art Center in Wapakoneta called the “Smile Lines Project” displays touching stories of heroes in our communities.
Riverside Art Center was covered in vibrant paintings of smiling faces from wall to wall. Each painting is of a veteran who has served or is currently serving in the military.
The art is all part of a project to spread awareness on the high instance of suicide and other mental health problems among veterans.
Melissa Shroyer, the gallery director at Riverside Art Center says, “It encompasses history and narratives, military and mental health so it’s a lot of different things.”
The Columbus-based artist, Suzanne Gallagher, decided to start this project after learning that 20 veterans die of suicide every day in the U-S, and even more make an attempt.
“A societal issue this big that affects kids, to hard as nails veterans, we as a society should be throwing everything including the kitchen sink at it, and my project is the kitchen sink,” says Gallagher.
She has painted and interviewed over 40 veterans so far and hopes to paint a dozen more. Snippets of the interviews are displayed along each of the portraits with words about how they managed to continue on through the mental battles.
Shroyer says, “Wapak has a huge military community. We have so many people who have retired and come back here, so it touches a lot of different families, even multiple generations so it’s something they can relate to.”
Gallagher hopes that the smile lines on display will spread awareness in a positive light and help open up conversations about mental health and suicide. She says, “Check on the warrior class in your life because they’re still vulnerable and they’re still human”
The exhibit will be on display at Riverside Art Center until the 28th of this month and it is free to visit.