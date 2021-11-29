Smith getting U.S. Conference of Mayors training during her first days on the job

Smith is hitting the ground running as she starts her term as mayor on December 1st.
She will be attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Newly Elected Mayors Training in Boston this week at Harvard. She, along with mayors across the country will be introduced to the challenges of governing, how to address those challenges along with the chance to network with other governing bodies. Then it’s back to Lima to get things started.
Smith says, “One of the very first things I will be working with is my staff and city council to figure out our legislative agenda for the next 30 days. We have a budget that we have to present to the city council by December 15th and so we are ready to go.”
Smith’s first day in office will be Friday, December 3rd. Council President John Nixon will be acting Mayor in her absence.