A very rare snowstorm for late April occurred over our area Tuesday night. A total of 4" fell, making this the second biggest snowstorm on record for this late in the spring season.
A period of sunshine is expected this morning into early afternoon, helping to erase the snow rather quickly through the day. A disturbance arriving later this afternoon and evening could spark a few bursts of rain or even a snow squall, mainly 4-8pm.
Tonight will be near record cold for late April. Lows will settle into the middle and upper 20s. A freeze warning is in effect through 8AM Thursday. Make sure any tender plants are covered up, and bring any potted plants indoors.
The weather quiets down for late week as temperatures slowly moderate. Highs should reach the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday, then only settle in the lower to middle 30s Thursday night. Highs on Friday surge to 60°, making for a decent end to the work week.
The extended forecast has a likely threat of rain showers on Saturday. This weather system departs with dry and cool weather Sunday. A stretch of dry and warmer weather takes hold early next week. Highs are expected to return to the 60s Monday, then surge in the upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front looks to bring rain chances by Wednesday night.