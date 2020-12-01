LIMA, Ohio - Our first snow system of the season dropped anywhere from 1" to 5" of snow on the grass and elevated objects, based on reports so far. A total of 4.2" was measured here at Hometown Stations. Amounts may vary due to the degree of melting thanks to the warm ground that this system had to overcome.
Untreated surfaces will be icy this morning, so be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Temperatures today will eventually reach the middle 30s, but wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s thanks to a breezy northwest wind. Expecting scattered flurries off and on, but little to no additional accumulation. We may see peeks of sunshine this afternoon.
Any flurries will quickly end after sunset, and skies will clear out tonight. Expect lows in the middle and upper 20s.
Lots of sunshine is expected for Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to the low 40s. This should cause quite a bit of melting.
The rest of our work week looks quiet, with a few extra clouds Thursday and Friday. By Saturday into Sunday, a few models want to track an upper-level system into the area with rain and snow showers. However, the majority of guidance keeps this system away from our area. We kept the forecast largely dry, but we will monitor the trends. Next week looks quiet. Temperatures are fairly seasonable for December, with highs ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 30s. No "major" cold air outbreaks showing up in the long-range.