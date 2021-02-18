Snowy conditions to start off our Thursday, and rounds of light snow will continue through the day. Expect total accumulations of 1-3" by sunset. High temperatures will be a bit warmer than the past few days, maxing out in the middle 20s. 

Snow showers will taper toward 7/8pm across the area, giving road crews time to clear the roads through the night. Lows will fall to the low teens.

Friday should be a dry day overall with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Highs will reach the lower 20s.

Dry weather should last most of the weekend. Saturday remains very cold, but a sharp warming trend begins Sunday. This will carry temperatures to the middle 30s, the first time above freezing in over two weeks.

A frontal system will spread a mixture of rain and wet snow Sunday night, transitioning to light snow Monday morning. Minor accumulations and travel impacts are possible. Temperatures hover near freezing Sunday night.

A much-deserved warming trend takes highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the middle of next week. 

