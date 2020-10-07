So many construction zones can mean more private development in Lima

Anyone driving around Lima can tell you it’s hit or miss when it comes to construction zones.
The City of Lima has had a number of infrastructure projects going on this year. While a nuisance for the motoring public city officials see it as good news as it means the reinvestment and improvements in the city will pay off in the long run.
Public Works Director Howard Elstro explains, “That really is a catalyst for the private sector to re-invest in the private building both downtown and elsewhere. At this point and time, there is a record number of investments in our central business district. Both currently going on as well as planned in the few years to come.”
Elstro says they are actively chasing grants for additional work in 2021 and 2022.