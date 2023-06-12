Social Media Parental Notification Act hopes to keep children and young teens safe on social media

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's Governor and Lieutenant Governor are pushing for the state to be at the forefront of controlling social media access for younger teens and children. Jeff Fitzgerald explains how they hope to pass to do it.
"None of us would think it's a good idea to allow a stranger to have a conversation in the privacy of your child's room and collect data on them," says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "Yet that's exactly what's happening through these social media applications."
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Governor Mike DeWine, and other state mental health leaders talked about the proposed Social Media Parental Notification Act. The bill has been included in the Ohio Senate's version of the operating budget and would require certain online companies to obtain verifiable parental consent to contractual terms for kids under the age of 16 to use their platforms.
"They must give their child permission to have access and then at that point, the parents will have the ability before they sign them up to set the filters to limit the time that children can see their social media applications and to moderate the type of content that they want them to see," explained Husted.
"Parents sadly are not always aware of what their children are seeing and what they are doing online," says Gov. Mike DeWine. "And children are online a lot."
Husted says that social media apps are designed to get people addicted, especially young people and constant use of social media could have negative effects on young teens and children.
"Social media interferes with in-person relationships, with physical activity, and with sleep," says Lori Criss, Dir. Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. "And these are all things that our youth, children, teens need to be physically and mentally healthy."
Utah and other states are looking at or have adopted similar legislation. Ohio lawmakers have until June 30th to pass the state budget with the Social Media Parental Notification Act in it.