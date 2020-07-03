Social media response to pressure to remove hate speech

Facebook advertisers are making a statement to the social media platform to get control of the hate speech.
This week, major companies pulled or threatened to pull their ads from Facebook if they couldn't do more to restrict what people consider as hate speech. Reddit, Twitch, and YouTube have taken steps recently to remove content that is deemed hateful or provoked violence. But as the protesting continues and the political season is starting to ramp up, experts say this could this be just the start.
“If there are more responses on the political spectrum that involve calls to action to involve violence or calls to action to disrupt the political system,” says Shane Tilton, Associate Professor of Multimedia Journalism for ONU. “I think there would be more likely to step in.”
While some people claim that these actions are a violation of First Amendment rights, Tilton says they are not, because of what you agreed to when you signed up to be part of the social media service.
“It’s something that I think we kind misconstrue because there is a freedom of speech. What our freedom of speech is limited on social media is 'Terms and Conditions'. So, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit control communication actions, because that's what you agreed to when you signed up and if that's something you're not happy with as a user of those, you have the right to leave,” adds Tilton. “You don't have the right to change because it is a controlled contract for you as a user and a social media service.”
The Facebook boycott could see ads for over 500 brands be removed from their platform.