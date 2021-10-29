A wet Friday ahead as rounds of showers continue to "pinwheel" around a low pressure system pushing through the region. Expect fairly steady temperatures in the 50s for much of the day.
Not much change for the evening. Tonight is the first round of football playoffs, and those games will have steady showers and drizzle with muddy field conditions. Showers continue off and on through the night.
Saturday, areas of drizzle and light rain will continue, especially for the first half of the day. By Saturday evening, the area should be turning mainly dry. Some breaks in the clouds develop by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday looks much better with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures reaching the upper 50s to 60°.
Forecast data has trended mainly dry for next week, a welcome change after the very soggy past week. The trade off is much colder weather! Highs are forecast to stay in the 40s for highs, and overnight lows will drop to freezing area-wide for multiple nights mid to late week. This should easily end the growing season for 2021.