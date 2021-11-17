Sole Mission Project donates footwear to Lima Memorial Health System

A local church has made a donation to help out patients at Lima Memorial Health System.
Faith Christian Church out of Shawnee is donating several pairs of shoes and other footwear to the hospital after a drive was held at the church. The idea came from one parishioner who is a retired hospital worker, and through the help of her congregation, the Sole Mission Project was able to collect shoes to donate to Lima's hospitals.
Those shoes will go towards emergency patients and their families at Lima Memorial. "Sometimes they don’t have time to grab shoes or throw shoes on, or for some reason we might take the shoes off and cut them if there’s some sort of injury to that extremity," said Lima Memorial emergency services director. "Having the ability to give the shoes to patients or even visitors is super valuable and appreciated."
The church also made a donation to Mercy Health St. Rita's for their emergency services.