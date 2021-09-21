Solutions being sought to better secure unused areas of Veteran's Memorial Civic and Convention Center when not in use

The Allen County Commissioners are concerned about liability issues at one of their county owned facilities and are looking for ways to limit it.
Discussions have been on going with the Veteran’s Memorial Civic and Convention Center and the Wingate by Wyndham about the open access to the northside of the civic center that connects with the hotel. There have been several incidents where people who don’t have a reason for be in the building being there. The 3 are working together to come up with a solution to keeping the facility secure while also meeting the needs of the clients renting the space.
General Manager at Wingate by Wyndham Jason Gillespie says, “To just be able to come to the event. Have a smooth time while they’re here and everybody goes home happy. So, you know we want to be able to make sure we have access to what we need to, and our guests have access to that.”
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “You can’t have two better entities to work with to try and find some resolve and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re exploring some opportunities for parking for the patrons and customers. I think in the end it’s all going to work out and it’s going to protect the users and it’s going to protect the properties.”
The discussion led to the possibility of changing the access of parking in the lot in the hotel could make a big change in how guests would enter the hotel.