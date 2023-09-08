September 7, 2023 Press Release from Solvita: DAYTON, Ohio – Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you register to donate with Solvita (the former Community Blood Center) at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Sept. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Physician and Cafe Conference Room, 730 W. Market St., Lima.
Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
All registered donors will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo.
Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.
You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.
***
Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.solvita.org or at the Dayton Donation Center and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@solvita.org or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.
Solvita is an independent, not-for-profit organization with the mission of taking life further and making a lasting impact on the world by providing lifesaving and life-enhancing blood products and tissue grafts.
As a regional blood center headquartered in Dayton, Ohio Solvita collects, processes, and provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within our 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region.
As a global tissue center Solvita provides services to donor families, medical communities, recipients, OPOs, and community partners through recovery, processing, and distribution of tissue grafts. We are a national tissue network with locations in Dayton, Ohio (Corporate Office); Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Portland and Medford, Oregon; Toledo, Ohio; and Boise, Idaho. For more information visit www.Solvita.org.