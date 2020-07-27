Some counties seeing a slight increase in fatal crashes compared to 2019

The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released their latest numbers and two area counties are seeing a slight increase in fatal crashes.
Compared to this time last year, Allen County has counted two more fatal crashes, and Putnam County has seen three more. The lieutenant of the Lima post says this has been an unusual and difficult year, especially in public safety. What he attributes most crashes to remains to be distracted and impaired driving.
Although, traffic patterns could play a role. They have shifted dramatically this year between the COVID-19 shutdown to the reopening of businesses.
"When people that continued to drive through this whole thing, they were used to a certain traffic pattern," Lt. Tim Grigsby said, from the OSHP Lima Post. "And traffic patterns are ramped up. All it takes is one or two drivers to be dangerous and drive distracted or impaired to really mess that whole process up."
Grigsby says the only way to keep these crashes down is to continue to practice what he's always preached.
"Give yourself an extra few minutes, don't drive impaired or distracted," said Grigsby. "Put the cell phone down. Make sure everybody in your vehicle including yourself is buckled up. Those things right there are going to cut down on fatalities."
He says he plans to ramp up enforcement of distracted driving.