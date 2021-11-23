As Lima City School students head home for the Thanksgiving holiday some got a surprise as they left school.
Heritage Elementary received 2 bags full of items to get them through the weekend. One from the Children’s Hunger Alliance full of shelf sustainable food and another from Linde Infante Foundation with supplies to keep them active. Educators say the supplies from these nonprofit organizations can be game changers for some students.
Heritage Principal Stacy Barker, “It’s so important because you know not everybody has food on the table or food in their refrigerator every night. And when the students aren’t here, we’re not able to make sure that we’re sending food home with them. So, knowing we’re able to send a food bag home with them with them with meals to get them thru several days it’s really great.”
Scott Neely is Senior Director, Government Affairs for Children’s Hunger Alliance and had this to say, “We get funding through the USDA for the meals during the school year and also for after school and summer. But for these kinds of meals, we’re doing today we look to other sources. So, we look at grants, we look to the state that also gives us money through TANIF.”
School officials say about 420 students received bags today as part of the distribution.