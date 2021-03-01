Some Lima City School students learning how to express feelings through music

This past year has been a rollercoaster for most during the COVID-19 pandemic and some Lima City School students are getting a chance to express their feelings about the last year.
It’s called “Project Noteworthy” and it's sponsored by the Lima Symphony Orchestra through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. On Monday, students at Lima North Middle School worked virtually with professional songwriter and children’s author Mary Amato. They will be creating songs based on what they have experienced during the pandemic and how music can help them process those feelings.
Joe MacBenn is the 5th grade String Orchestra Instructor and has this to add about how his students have been feeling about the pandemic, “Not being in school. Yes, being in school. They’ve seen friends get sick and they‘ve seen family members pass away. They need somewhere that’s going to be really solid for them to express their emotions and see what they feel. This is almost like a giant musical therapy session for these kids.”
Students from North, Heritage, Independence, and Freedom will be participating in the project. Their songs will be played by Lima Symphony musicians and the students will get a digital track of their song.