Some local workers get honored for their years of service to their employers

October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month and Marimor Industries, Inc’s Employment Services is recognizing 17 workers who have hit a milestone at their jobs ranging from 5 years up to 30 years at the same job.
Employment Services help individuals with disabilities find and maintain a job in the community, by offering job training and transportation. While the employees get a lot out of having a job, including a paycheck, their employers see the benefits too.
“Things that we hear from the employers is that they appreciate the longevity that these individuals bring,” says Rochelle Benfield, Mgr., Marimor Industries Inc’s Employment Services. “They stay off of their cell phones, there are things like that. It’s interesting because so many of them always have a smile on their face. So that smile rubs off on their customers, on other employees.”
If you are interested in hiring someone through Employment Services contact Marimor Industries at 419-221-1226.