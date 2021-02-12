Some minorities hesitant to get COVID vaccine

As more vaccines are put into arms, there are still many people hesitant to do the same, especially in minority groups.
In a survey conducted by Pew Research in November 2020, it found that 58% of Black adults would not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Wilfred Ellis, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Lima Memorial Health System says harmful experimental therapies done on Black communities in the twentieth century have caused distrust in the health care system, even today. He says we need to address those issues honestly, but it shouldn't stop minorities from getting the vaccine.
“What we have to do today is convince people that what we’re doing now has nothing to do with what happened back in 1947, and 1934, and 1972," Ellis explains. "What we’re doing today is trying to provide a way to bring an end to the pandemic which is hurting African Americans more than it is hurting other members of the population.”
Data from the CDC shows African Americans have nearly a two times higher rate of death from COVID-19 compared to the White population. The highest is in Native Americans who have a 2.4 times higher mortality rate.