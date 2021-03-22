Over 90 million checks have gone out from the third round of the stimulus funding.
The Internal Revenue Service has not announced when they will be sending out the $1400 checks for those on Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance programs, but they say those details will be released soon. Delays could happen because this is also tax season for the I.R.S. but when checks are issued, people who receive benefits from those programs will get their money the same way. If you have a question about your stimulus money, log on to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.