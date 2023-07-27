South Lima Community Development Corporation is inviting the public to a back-to-school block party and health fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Since its formation, the South Lima Community Development Corporation has been bringing neighbors together.

They have cleaned up and painted a local business, and they are now turning to a back-to-school block party and health fair. They see it as an opportunity to help neighbors who may need some assistance with school supplies and health concerns.

"If a single mother has 3 children and uniforms are $20, you know, that's expensive to get a couple uniforms. So we wanted to be able to provide school uniforms as well as give parents the opportunity to have a free health screening, get your blood pressure checked, check for diabetes and that kind of thing as well as have a fun day," said Sheri Gary, vice president of the South Lima Community Development Corporation.

The back-to-school block party and health fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, located at 190 E 8th St, Lima, OH 45804. The event is free and the public is invited. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085634713504

