South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday

Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department, along with the Allen County Emergency Management Agency, will be conducting an emergency operations plan drill this Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The drill is mandated by the state to simulate an active shooter scenario. They will be responding as a live incident but want residents and parents to understand that this is just a drill. School safety officials say that they work all year to make sure students and staff are prepared for the worst.
"All the policies that we have, all the procedures that we do, everything is to prepare us for something that I hope never happens. We do a lot of other things more than just the security things to try and make sure that we're helping our students that we never have anybody get to the point where they have to do something that drastic. We do that every single day looking out for the best interests of our students and for our staff as well and this is just another part of it," said Nate Garlock, Lima City Schools' director of safety and security.
Again, there will be a state mandatory safety drill at Lima South Science and Technology Magnet School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. If you see or hear first responders at the school, it is only a drill. School officials have sent out letters to parents via school messenger and have been talking with students about what will be happening. All of the schools will be placed on a soft lockdown during the drill.
