South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Preparing for an event that they hope they will never have to respond to is what will be happening this Wednesday at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School.

Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department, along with the Allen County Emergency Management Agency, will be conducting an emergency operations plan drill this Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The drill is mandated by the state to simulate an active shooter scenario. They will be responding as a live incident but want residents and parents to understand that this is just a drill. School safety officials say that they work all year to make sure students and staff are prepared for the worst.

