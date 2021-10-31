South Side Christian Church donates to Lima Rescue Mission for Acts 29

A church in Lima will be making a large donation to the Lima Rescue Mission as part of their “Acts 29” mission project.

Every year, the South Side Christian Church reaches out to serve their community. They say that Acts 29 is about being the church, and getting every member involved with stewardship.

Parishioners spent their morning shopping for things that the Lima Rescue Mission is in need of and dropping them off at the church. The organizer of the mission project, Pam Conine, says it’s all about helping others by putting your faith into action, no matter how big or small.

“It really means a lot to me for our church to be able to be active in our community in small ways," says Conine. "Sometimes we don’t put on big events but yet we can outreach to a lot of people in need and it really means a lot to me to be able to do that.”

Food items, and items to go into toiletry kits were among the things being donated to the rescue mission.

 

