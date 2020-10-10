South Side Christian Church opens their Holiday Treasures Christmas Shoppe early

Things are getting merry and bright over at the South Side Christian Church in Lima where they have opened up their Holiday Treasures Christmas Shoppe just a bit early this year.
The sounds, sights, and smells of Christmas filled the air at the church where their craft club is selling handmade decorations. The ladies start around February just to prepare for their big sale every year, but this year the sale will be spread out through the months leading up to the big day.
Peggy Miller, a member of the church's craft group says, “We know we’re creating these for someone else and as I said, it’s our mission and our goal to provide funds for local charities and it means a lot when we’re working on them."
At the end of the sale, the church splits up all the proceeds and gives them to multiple local charities every year.
Hours of operation:
Tuesdays: 11:00 am. - 3:00 pm.
Thursdays: 4:30 pm. - 7:30 pm.
Saturdays: 10:00 am. - 1:00 pm.