The scout troop of Saint Rose Catholic School will be holding a fundraiser this weekend.
It'll be Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Rose. A drive-thru spaghetti dinner will be held at the school. You will be able to drive up and receive food without leaving the vehicle, with tickets priced at $8 per person. Proceeds from the event will go towards a scout room, as well as building a new classroom for the school to use for multiple purposes as they see fit.
"They could use it if they have to separate children because of COVID, if they have more kids than what they can put in a classroom to be safe, they could always use this," explained Bill Foster, St. Rose Scout Master. "If they end up getting more students here, the next year, the year after, then they got this backup room to fall into, and then our scout room is for keep our paperwork and our equipment secured and out of everybody's way."
Again, the spaghetti dinner is this Saturday (11/7/20) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic School, located at 523 N. West Street Lima, Ohio 45801. Tickets are eight dollars a person and food will be served through a drive-thru system only.