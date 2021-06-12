Spallinger Millwright restores historic cannon from Allen County Museum

When the Allen County Museum called on a local company to help move things from storage, they ended up receiving way bigger of a helping hand than expected.
The museum got to show off their newly restored 1918 Howitzer Cannon Saturday night, and it’s all thanks to the efforts from Scott Spallinger and his company Spallinger Millwright.
The company was hired to relocate some of the oversized items sitting in storage—the cannon being one of them. Spallinger instantly became interested in the massive piece of artillery, and the museum agreed to let him and his company at least dust it off with a good clean. One thing led to another and.
“We started cleaning on it and the next thing I knew we had it tore apart," said Spallinger. "When they got there, it was all in 100 pieces and they were okay with us restoring it and putting it back to the original condition.”
To take apart and completely restore a weapon of that size, that's over 100 years old, was actually fairly simple, according to Spallinger.
He says, “Done a lot of googling and research, and found the book, the original owners manual, so actually it was pretty easy.”
When they found out that the original model was painted in camouflage, Whitney Painting and Sandblasting stepped up and took care of the job. Amy Craft, the director of the Allen County Museum, even noticed how seamlessly everything worked out.
Craft says, “It was really kind of this beautiful that came together with their two companies, the museum, and like i said earlier it was just so effortless that it’s pretty amazing to me. I would just share with everyone that Allen County has so much to be proud of and I think the community has so much to be proud of and they should never lose sight of that.”
The cannon was on display only for tonight for the ceremony to thank Spallinger Millwright, but the museum says they are looking into finding space for it in the museum.