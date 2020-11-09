Spartan Health Center providing services through flu season, pandemic

The Spartan Health Center at Lima Senior High School has been hard at work over the last few months.
The health center serves students and staff of the Lima City School district, as well as their families. Last year, the center and the school district started a behavioral health partnership and expanded the center to include more room.
As flu season begins and COVID-19 continues, the center is prepared to continue their services.
"Obviously with COVID and the flu season coming up, we’re trying to stay on top of all that - we are doing flu shots, doing COVID testing," said Jamie Hardwick, health center director. "With the anxiety and stress that comes with everything going on right now, we do have our behavioral health providers that are able to provide service."
The Spartan Health Center is one of the 16 locations of the Health Partners of Western Ohio.