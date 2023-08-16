Spartan Ride hitting the road again this school year to bring free educational resources to students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Spartan Ride returning for its second year, bringing free educational resources to Lima City Schools' students.
Provided by grants and community donations, the bus visits all of the schools in the district to offer free books and other learning materials. When the bus comes to their school, students can come aboard after the final bell rings to pick up their choice of fiction and non-fiction books before going home for the day. The program gets kids excited about reading and gives them more freedom to explore their interests.
"They may not have the ability to get to the library, they have it here. They can take it home, they don't have to bring it back. They love coming on and just finding different things. A lot of times, just that interaction, they like seeing our staff on it, they love seeing the bus. It's just excitement," said Sara Julian, parent mentor/parent liaison at Lima City Schools.
Lima City Schools will share the schedules for the Spartan Ride on their Facebook page. If you would like to donate learning materials or books, you can drop items off at any school office and mention that they're for the Spartan Ride.