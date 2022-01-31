Spartan Ride ready to roll to bring resources to Lima neighborhoods

The Lima City School District has repurposed a school bus, not to bring kids to school, but bring resources out to the community. It’s called the Spartan Ride and its mission is to engage the community at every stop.
Because of the pandemic, the school district needed to come up with some creative ways to do outreach into Lima neighborhoods. So, they took one of their old school buses and with some CARES act funds turned it into a rolling resource for students and their parents.
“They will be able to come on and enroll your child, we will show you how to access your child’s grades, and look at some I’m ready reports and see what their growth is,” says Superintendent Jill Ackerman. “We have literacy materials on here, we are going to have parent resources on here. The idea will be for us to get out into the neighborhoods and engage families.”
“Transportation is always an issue for people especially now with the pandemic,” says Laura Warnement, Federal Programs Title 1 coordinator for LCS. “So hopefully by getting out there we can meet them where they are at and find them the resources that they need. Looking at job opportunities, mental health, preschool, anyway we can assist them with helping their children with their education.”
Besides driving the neighborhoods, the bus will be attending school and special events to offer resources for young and old alike and Ackerman says she would like it to be just part of the Lima community.
“Riding around in the summertime in the neighborhoods, maybe passing out ice cream to kids, having reading hour somewhere on a corner. Giving books out to kids, giving resources out to parents, handing a parent a bucket of resources that they could do with their kids at home, whether it be flashcards, reading materials, manipulatives, just really serving the community,” adds Ackerman. “That is really what the vision of it is and I think that people are going to see it everywhere.”
The Spartan Ride will be visiting the elementary schools starting February 7th to give the students and the community the chance to check out the schools’ district's new outreach program.
Below is the schedule
Monday, Feb. 7: 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Independence Elementary School
Tuesday, Feb. 8: 3:15 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Elementary School
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 2:30 to 3:15 at Unity Elementary School
Thursday, Feb. 10: 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Freedom Elementary School
Media Release from Lima City Schools:
District unveils new Spartan Ride
The Lima City Schools today unveiled its newest community engagement initiative, The Spartan Ride – an old school bus transformed into a mini-learning center and community resource.
With the tagline, “Engaging Our Community at Every Stop,” The Spartan Ride will bring learning, resources and much more to families throughout the city.
The bus, decked out in Spartan red and gray, is packed with learning materials, Take and Make kits for children, information about school and community resources, books for students and parents and much more.
The bus is a Wi-Fi Hotspot with computers. This will allow parents to use it to register students for school and to access job applications and other materials for themselves.
The district plans to have The Spartan Ride at school events such as Preschool and Kindergarten Registration in the spring and the Back to School Celebration in August. Residents will sometimes just see it out in the neighborhoods.
“The sky’s the limit for what we can do. And I am certain we will continue to come up with new things to do and places to go,” Superintendent Jill Ackerman said, adding that the bus is just one more way the district is trying to reach families beyond its school buildings.
The Spartan Ride is ready for its first stops. It will be visiting the district’s elementary school buildings next week at the end of the school day. Students and parents, as well as others in the community, are invited to come see the bus and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
The district hopes to also bring The Spartan Ride to community events. Organizations and others wanting the Spartan Ride to be at an event should contact Beth Jokinen at 419-996-3411 or bjokinen@spartan.limacityschools.org.