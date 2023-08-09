August 9, 2023 Press Release from the Lima City Schools District: The Lima City Schools’ Spartan Ride will be making its way around the district’s school buildings to help kick off the new school year. It will be stocked with books, learning resources, Spartan gear and more.
The Spartan Ride is an old school bus transformed into a mini-learning center and community resource. The bus is packed with learning materials, Take and Make kits for children, information about school and community resources, books for students and parents and much more.
Below is The Spartan Ride’s schedule. It will be at the schools at dismissal.
Aug. 16 - Unity Elementary School, 2:45 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Heritage Elementary School, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 - Freedom Elementary School, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 22 - Independence Elementary School, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 - North Middle School, 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 28 - Liberty Arts Magnet, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 29 - South Science and Technology Magnet, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 - Lima Senior High School, 2 p.m.
Aug. 31 - West Middle School, 2:30 p.m.