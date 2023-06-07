"Spartan Ride" will be providing free books and learning materials to keep kids mentally active this summer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima City Schools "Spartan Express" is also out on the road this summer.
The bus is full of books, flashcards, and other supplies to keep the children mentally active while not in the classroom. Kids get a cool "Spartan" tote bag and can pick out whatever they would like to keep them busy.
"We've had it out several times throughout the school year and in the summer. We bring kids on they get the stuff and they love coming back," commented Sara Julian, parent mentor-liaison.
They are accepting donations to keep the bus full for the summer. You can drop those off at Lima South Science and Technology Magnet School. The "Spartan Ride" schedule of stops can be found on the Lima City School Facebook Page.
The current list of scheduled stops are:
June 8: Lima West Apartments, 11:30 a.m.
Brower Road Apartments, noon
Faurot Park-Splash Pad, 12:45 p.m.
June 13: MLK Park, 11 a.m.
Unity Elementary School, 11:45 a.m.
Allen County Children’s Garden, 12:45 p.m.
June 19: Heritage Elementary School, 11 a.m.
Independence Elementary School, 11:45 a.m.
Red Cross Parking Lot, 12:45 p.m.
June 21: Liberty Arts Magnet School, 11 a.m.
Marimor Playground, noon