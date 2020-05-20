Special graduating 8th-grade class says goodbye

We're living in a historical time. In the midst of it all, the eighth-grade students at Sts. Peter & Paul School in Ottawa celebrated a milestone. Those 34 students, who hold a special place in the school's heart, were sent off in a special way Wednesday evening.
It's the year 2020, but let's go back nine years. Sts. Peter & Paul School welcomed its first kindergarten class at the K to 8 school in 2011.
"You couldn't ask for a better group to start program and they have grown into mature young adults and they are fantastic," said Susan Kuhlman, third grade teacher and assistant principal.
Now nine years later, the first class is moving on after completing elementary and middle school at Sts. Peter & Paul and they're being celebrated for their hard work.
"They're smart, they're faithful, they're service-oriented. Great, great, group of kids," said Kuhlman.
The students were honored with a Catholic mass, but with social distancing, the school got creative. The mass was performed in the church parking lot, with students sitting in an arch around the pastor and they're families parked behind them to witness the moment.
"This is really important to me because I've been here for 9 years and this is just like some sort of closure in our last time to see all our friends and be 8th graders. It's important to be able to see everyone and say our last goodbyes, even though we can't hug, but it's really important just to see everyone and say thank you," said Morgan Zimmerly, 8th-grade graduate.
"The teachers were amazing because they taught me everything that I know, really," said Paige Maas, 8th-grade graduate. "And I'm just blessed that my parents could send me to this school."
The students we spoke with plan to attend public school at Ottawa-Glandorf and had some final words for those they love.
"Thank you and goodbye Sts. Peter and Paul," added Zimmerly.
Congratulations to all the graduates!