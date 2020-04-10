This summer will be the first time in 50 years that the Special Olympics Ohio will not hold their summer games.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ohio organization decided to cancel the games that were set to take place on the last weekend in June, they also suspended training for the athletes. The summer games involve 3,000 athletes and coaches from all over the state, which compete in a variety of sports like track and field, bowling, and gymnastics. To make sure the athletes remain healthy, fit and engaged while are not training, Special Olympics Ohio is offering tips and fitness routines every day on their social media platforms
Media Release from Special Olympics Ohio - 4-10-2020
Columbus, OH – Special Olympics Ohio (SOOH) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 State Summer Games. SOOH’s largest event of the year would have brought nearly 3,000 athletes and coaches from every region of the state to The Ohio State University’s main campus in Columbus June 26-28 for state-level competition in eight sports: bocce, bowling, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, tennis, track & field, and volleyball. The Ohio State University recently announced suspension of all on-campus activities through July 6, 2020.
In addition to competitors, the SOOH State Summer Games annually involve more than 1,500 volunteers and attract approximately 5,000 spectators.
“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold the State Summer Games. We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field,” said Special Olympics Ohio Chief Executive Officer Jessica Stewart. “While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together, and stronger.”
“The decision to cancel Summer Games for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Ohio did not come lightly,” added Geoff Kunkler, Chair of the Special Olympics Ohio Board of Directors. “We understand how hard our athletes train to prepare for this event and how much they look forward to it, along with their families and friends. However, given the unprecedented circumstances affecting our community and nation, the leadership within this organization believes it is of paramount importance to protect the safety and wellness of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers. We are looking forward to resuming normal activities as soon as it is deemed safe, and are excited for the many competitions and events to come.”
With guidance from Special Olympics International and in alignment with recommendations regarding large public gatherings, Special Olympics Ohio has extended the overall suspension of sports training, competition, and all other activities through July 6, 2020.
In an effort to keep its more than 20,000 athletes healthy, fit, and engaged while formal training is suspended, Special Olympics Ohio has launched a virtual program that includes content such as fitness routines, resources for both physical and mental health, and nutrition information. Content posts every day on the Special Olympics Ohio Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.