By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach: SAN DIEGO - Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Schneider, a native of Spencerville, Ohio, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships, USS Charleston, operating out of San Diego, California.
|Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha,
Navy Office of Community Outreach
Schneider, a 1998 Spencerville High School graduate, joined the Navy 12 years ago.
“I was looking for stability in my life,” said Schneider. “I was also interested in gaining skills that I could use later in life.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Spencerville.
“I learned the importance of a strong work ethic,” said Schneider. “My hometown is a small place where everyone knows everyone else. It makes it easy to get along with others and make friends. Everyone works hard to achieve what needs to be done.”
Charleston is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.
Littoral combat ships are hybrid surface combatants that lead manned-unmanned teams using unmanned aerial systems like the Fire Scout and Expeditionary Ordnance Disposal forces unmanned underwater vehicles. They conduct forward and maritime security missions like the Secretary of Defense Oceania Maritime Security Initiative. The ships also strengthen partnerships through port visits in small island nations like Tahiti and Fiji due to their shallow-depth hull.
According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is unique and challenging. The culmination of their 18-month training pipeline, sailors qualify on a virtual reality simulator that is nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training pipeline allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately upon stepping on board.
“Given the optimized manning aboard our ships, each and every LCS Sailor must be versatile, adaptable, and extremely competent in the multiple jobs they perform," said Capt. Marc Crawford, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE commodore. "Our Sailors constantly amaze me with their relentless drive and technical expertise; It is a privilege to serve beside them."
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
As a member of the Navy, Schneider is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We provide security for the seas,” said Schneider. “A lot of goods come from overseas, so the ships that bring those goods need protection. We have a presence around the world to help keep the peace.”
Schneider has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I'm proud of making the rank of E-6,” said Schneider. “I studied really hard to pass the exam. I continue to grow, so that there will be other accomplishments in the future.”
As Schneider and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” said Schneider. “It provides for my family. I’ve been humbled traveling around the world. We should never take for granted what we have here in America. It's a great opportunity to serve my country.”
Schneider is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I'd like to send a shout out to the entire town of Spencerville,” added Schneider. “My parents, Robert and Patricia, still live in Spencerville. I want them to know that I love them, miss them and can't wait to see them again.”