Spencerville Village Council vote to renew EMS contract

Spencerville Village Council voted to approve a contract with the EMS service. During the fire and safety committee meeting, council asked EMS officials questions about their volunteer department and how it operates.
These were things the council said they needed to know before voting on an ordinance that requested the renewal of a one year contract. The ordinance had been tabled and was on its third reading the EMS department has been operating without a contract since January.
The president of the EMS department says they have been operating with good faith the contract would be renewed and hoped to have cleared any miscommunication about it.
“We wanted to clarify that information,” said Luann Youngpeter, Village of Spencerville EMS president. “We are happy to get the contract. Hopefully, it gets voted on tonight and we’ll continue to serve the community.”
The EMS contract is typically renewed on a yearly basis.