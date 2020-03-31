Spherion continues to fill jobs despite few changes due to COVID-19

While there are a record number of people applying for unemployment, area companies are still seeking employees.
Spherion of Lima has had to make adjustments due to coronavirus, but continue to try and place clients in one of their dozens of employment opportunities. Jobs available range from packaging, cleaning, and manufacturing. Essential businesses in Lima, St. Marys, and Kenton are all looking for people to step into a role. The coronavirus has even created a few new opportunities at some businesses, but it has created too much change for Spherion.
"A lot of companies that are looking into somebody to take a temperature before a person actually enters their plant," Karen Groathouse said, CEO of Spherion of Lima. "And really, other than that, maybe it's changed some of the products that they're producing. But mostly, the packaging, those are pretty much the same as what they have been before."
To apply or see available positions, go to applyohio.com.