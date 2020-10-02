Spiced banana bread fundraiser for local ministry

One girl in Delphos has decided to help spread the word of God by selling banana bread.
“I’m just excited that there are people willing to help with this program because it is really important to be able to have people to go out and tell the word,” says Ariana Fox.
Fox knew she wanted to help the Speed the Light Missionary from the Delphos First Assembly of God, but exactly how she was going to do it wasn’t clear at first.
“I kind of was interested and was like, you know, I really want to be able to help and over time I didn’t know at first what I wanted to do or what my goal was,” says Fox.
Gina Fox, Ariana’s mother says, “Somebody had given us two cases of bananas and I came home and I said, ‘Ah. God showed us what he wanted us to do for you to fundraise for missionaries’ and she said ‘what's that’ and I said ‘banana bread.’”
It just so happens that Fox’s mom had an award winning recipe for banana bread.
“It was just fantastic to see what God, that he had opened our eyes to know what we were supposed to do for missionaries,” says Gina Fox.
Fox’s original goal was to sell 50 loaves of bread, but with months left of sales to go and already 26 orders placed, she’s on track to sell triple the amount. It’s $10 per loaf of bread and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the missionaries.
“For people to know that there is someone there to be able to help us and guide us through life and to be able to know what he’s doing for us, it’s just amazing,” says Fox.
If you’re interested in getting your hands on some of that banana bread, Fox says that they take preorders and are able to deliver.