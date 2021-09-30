The incredibly nice weather just keeps on giving! A "blocking" weather pattern is responsible for this long spell of sunshine. This pattern breaks down during the weekend which means the return of rain chances.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine with a few thin, wispy clouds decorating the sky. After a cool start, temperatures top out in the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs. Expect light east winds at 4 to 8 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s. No fog concerns due to a light breeze and a dry air mass.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies as the high pressure system shifts directly overhead. Once again, highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.
THE WEEKEND: The good news is the timing of rain Saturday is slowing on the new model runs. In fact, most areas probably won't see any rain until after sunset. There should be decent sunshine around to boost highs close to 80°. Scattered showers are likely Saturday night, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with cloudy skies. Without a doubt, Saturday is the day to get in those outdoor plans!
This system is a slow-mover, with additional showers likely on Monday. Only a spotty shower chance by Tuesday and onward. Pleasant temperatures next week with lows in the 50s and highs near 70°.