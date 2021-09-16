West-central Ohio is waking up to bright sunshine and a hint of fall. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 50s with a few patches of fog. Expect a quick rebound with highs around 80° this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a dry air mass in place.
Expect clear skies tonight, with a slightly better chance for patchy fog to form. Lows settle around 60°.
A light south flow will bring higher humidity and warmer temperatures Friday. Highs should top out in the middle 80s. Expect lots of sunshine around, but a very stray shower or two cannot be ruled out later in the day.
Sunshine and warmth dominates the weekend. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. There is technically a very small chance of a stray shower Saturday, but it would be very spotty and brief if it even occurs. Sunday looks sunny with no chance of rain under strong high pressure.
Changes are ahead next week. New forecast models are quickly bringing in showers by Monday afternoon, with a daily chance of scattered showers and isolated storms through Wednesday. Temperatures will steadily drop, with highs only in the middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.